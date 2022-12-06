Use of images created with Artificial Intelligence in Adobe

Adobe has decided to allow the use of art generated by artificial intelligence in its stock photos service, as long as it meets certain criteria. Contributors will need to tag any AI-created content and obtain permission to use any reference images or text messages used to produce the art. Creators will also need to obtain releases for any material that depicts recognizable people. This is the latest move by Adobe to regulate AI-generated art on its platform.

Adobe’s new policy on AI-generated art also includes warnings for creators to prevent misuse of AI. The sending of multiple images based on the same message will not be allowed and it will be required that the descriptions used are clear and precise. Entries must be submitted as illustrations, even if photorealistic, and releases must be obtained for any material depicting recognizable people. Adobe will provide compensation in the event of intellectual property disputes, but Adobe will not be responsible for the accidental use of items that infringe someone else’s rights.

Adobe is taking a careful approach by allowing the use of AI-generated art on its stock photos platform. You are trying to find a balance between embracing new technology and avoiding copyright issues. Other stock photo providers have taken different approaches to AI-generated art. While Getty Images has banned their use due to rights issues, Shutterstock has partnered with OpenAI to sell images based on algorithms. Some tool developers have decided not to get involved in the debate, such as Google, which will not offer Image to the public until it finds a “responsible” way to do it.

While Adobe’s new policy may not cause a significant increase in the use of AI-generated images, it could be useful for those who want to use unconventional content without worrying about potential lawsuits or unexpected royalty payments. Additionally, Adobe’s move could help increase the acceptance of AI-generated art by making it available to a broader audience.