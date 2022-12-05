Use of artificial intelligence to analyze the voice of patients after laryngeal surgery

For human beings, the voice not only serves as a means to express themselves, but also to detect the presence of pathologies that may affect the areas of the body that produce it, that is, the vocal cords.

In this sense, it was announced that a group of researchers from the Faculty of Informatics of the Kaunas University of Technology (KTU IF), together with researchers from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU), created a new method based on artificial intelligence to monitor the state of the voice in people who have undergone laryngeal surgery.

In this procedure, the removal of the larynxwhich is located in the throat and is responsible for producing sound, also serving as a bridge to establish a connection between the mouth and nose with the lungs.

Once surgery is done in this area, actions such as breathing, swallowing, and speaking are noticeably affected.

This causes the person to resort to using a “substitute voice”» generated from the laryngeal structure remaining from the operation to communicate.

And while the change in the voice is slight for some, in other people it happens radically. It was this that motivated the researchers to create an AI-based algorithm to analyze this substitute voice and track its evolution.

In this regard, the professor of the Department of Multimedia Engineering of the Faculty of Informatics and chief researcher of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Kaunas, Dr. Rytis Maskeliunas expressed the following:

Previous studies have never successfully used artificial intelligence as an expert assistant in speech analysis.

And it is that now, thanks to the development of this method, the process after laryngeal surgery can be automated so that researchers can later have the opportunity to implement automated screening solutions. This also makes it possible for them to monitor the disease and diagnose pathologies.