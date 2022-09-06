Use Chrome to quickly and reliably translate any web page

- Advertisement -

It may be that you don’t know that Google’s browser allows you to perform almost automatic translations of the s you access and they are not in Spanish. This greatly increases its usefulness, and the function is very easy to use once you’ve made the necessary changes. To achieve this you have to resort to the translator of the Mountain View company, something that is achieved in a simple way and is integrated into the browser itself in ways that are practically harmless to the user. Therefore, we are talking about a possibility that, at least, you should try because it will surely save you from more than one problem when it comes to knowing exactly what it says on a website that is in English or French. Activate the Google translator in the Chrome browser This is the first step you have to take and, once you open Chrome, you must click on the icon in the upper right area. In the drop-down menu that you will see, select Settings and a new screen will open. In this, what you have to do is choose Languages ​​from the area on the left, and now on the right you will see new possibilities, where there is a slider that you have to activate and that is called Ask if you want to translate web pages that are not written in a language you understand. Once this is done, you already have the translator activated in the browser and, therefore, what you have to do is use the new function that you have added. How to translate pages that are not in Spanish To achieve this in the computer browser, what you have to do is perform the following steps that we are going to show below. Access the page you want to translate and then you should check in the search bar to find an icon that has the image of the Google translator (it is the first one starting from the left). Click on it and, in a matter of a few seconds, you will be able to see all the content in Spanish, being possible to do this with a large number of languages. Once this is done, you have finished and, obviously, you can repeat the action as many times as you want and in all the websites you find on the Internet. A most useful option, the one that Google has included. As you have seen, everything is really simple and you will have no problem translating what you need, just click once with the mouse. In addition, the reliability of the process is very high, since we are talking about one of the most complete and effective translators currently on the market. >