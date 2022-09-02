USB4 would introduce high speed to the USB-C of the iPhone 15

- Advertisement -

Soon there be news of the resolution that USB4 will have in its version 2.0, thanks to the announcement by the USB Promise group and that it may reach the 15. This update could mean an important change in the devices, promising a large data capacity of 80 Gbps crossing over USB-C. This rumor coincides at the right time, since Apple could use this type of better technology in the future with the iPhone 15 line.

iPhone 15 with USB4

Despite how good an option this change seems, everything seems to indicate that yes or yes the change to USB-C is practically planned due to the European Union. Since, both Apple as well as all other technology firms will have to use USB-C in all devices from the year 2024. Observing this situation, it remains to understand the advantages that the maximum transfer s will bring.

USB President Promoter Brad Saunders shared a few words indicating how USB4 continues to evolve and respect the old ways by bringing an upgrade that doubles data throughput. This update would be much more efficient for everything that involves USB-C. He added that this type of improvement enables much better power for higher-performance displays, as well as for storage and USB-powered hubs or docks.

Characteristic

The USB4 upgrade will also bring the maximum data throughput of up to 80Gbps over USB-C. This is based on a change in the physical layer structure, providing passive USB-C 40 Gbps cables plus other updated active USB-C cables with better features:

Upgrade for all data related protocols and capability for better bandwidth performance.

News related to USB data allowing increase greater than 20 Gbps for the USB 3.2 data tunnel.

Update that aligns DisplayPort and PCIe in their latest versions.

Compatible with the other versions like USB4 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

At the moment, it remains to be attentive that all the aforementioned specifications are finally published. At least, before USB DevDays developer events take place. Events are planned for November in Seattle.