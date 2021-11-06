USB-C receives new logos for its new charging and data transmission speed: more options for the (confusing) standard

There is a new USB-C cable. The standard that promises universal connection for all devices adds two new versions to allow fast charging with up to 240W of power and better data transmission with up to 40Gbps. This is something that was announced at the time and now it finally arrives officially and with logos that allow identifying this type of cables. Two new cables with the same appearance as the previous ones, differentiated only by the new logos.

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the organization that is responsible for standardizing and helping to implement the USB port, has announced which will be the official logos to distinguish these new features on USB-C cables. Manufacturers will need to place these new logos on the packaging and the cable itself so that users can easily identify them if they bring the new capabilities.

In May of this year the new update was announced that allows charge up to 240W of power over USB-C. Until now the limit was 100 W and with this increase to 240 W it is expected that more large capacity devices such as computers will adopt USB-C.

The other change is found in the arrival of USB 4.0, which allows data transmission up to 40 Gbps. It was also announced a few months ago, in April 2021 and essentially keeps the USB-C look by adding more transmission speed.

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) also recommends always buy USB-C cables that have official logos to certify their correct operation. They ensure that certified products guarantee interoperability and backward compatibility.

A standard of anything but standard

The USB-C connector is definitely taking the world by storm. It is the fashion standard and aims to be the mandatory standard in the European Union for example. However, is probably the most confusing standard of all history.

Reason? The USB-C has a basic problem that no logo can solve: looks identical on the outside and is most different in operation on the inside. It is not easy to differentiate what is the load capacity of each one or the transmission speed that it can offer. For the simple fact that the logos are not sufficiently distinguishable for the user, or sometimes there is not even any logo that indicates the characteristics of the USB-C cable in turn.