USB-C: EU Parliament decides on standard charging cable

The EU Parliament has also agreed on USB-C as a connection for uniform charging cables. Now only the member states have to agree.

On Tuesday, the EU Parliament agreed on a resolution that stipulates a standard charging cable for electronic devices. Smartphones, tablets, loudspeakers and other device categories must have a USB-C connection in the future.

After a long struggle, the uniform charging socket has now cleared its last hurdle in the EU. Now only the member states have to agree to the final decision. After negotiators from the EU states were able to come to an agreement with the EU Parliament in the summer, this is considered a formality. The final approval should be given on October 24th, and the regulation should then be put into practice from autumn 2024.

- Advertisement -

The decision makes USB-C ports mandatory for cell phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, mobile game consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, computer mice, portable navigation systems and the charging cases for in-ear headphones. A little later, probably in 2026, USB-C connections will also become mandatory for laptops.

According to the EU Parliament, a uniform charging cable should reduce electronic waste. According to the EU Commission, charging cables generate around 11,000 tons of electronic waste every year, of which the USB-C regulation could save almost 1000 tons. In addition, power packs can be used to charge batteries across devices. In addition, the uniform charging cable should prevent the fragmentation of the market. Future categories of electronic devices should therefore also be supplied with power via a USB-C connection if possible.

Outlier Apple

Most major manufacturers have been selling their devices almost exclusively with USB-C connections for years. The only notable exception is the manufacturer Apple, which uses the proprietary Lightning connector in all of its iPhones. At least a change has already taken place with the newer iPads; the iPad Air and iPad Pro, for example, use USB-C. In the past, Apple had described the EU’s push as hostile to innovation.

The industry association Bitkom also expresses criticism: “The political commitment to a technical standard will above all slow down innovations and runs massively against the important principle of openness to technology,” said Bitkom boss Bernhard Rohleder in the run-up to the EU Parliament decision. “Innovations such as charging times or data transmission are being thwarted politically – to the detriment of consumers.” In particular, the decision hinders the further development of wireless standards such as Qi.

- Advertisement -

The EU decision also provides that in the future a symbol on packaging should indicate whether devices come with a power pack or not. An online survey by the market research institute Ipsos in 2021 showed that 75 percent of 5,010 Europeans surveyed considered having a charger “very” or “fairly” important. Several manufacturers already forego including a power supply unit in their current devices. The EU has been negotiating with industry representatives since 2009 about a standard charging cable for cell phones and other consumer devices. Since then, USB-C has largely prevailed over older USB models such as USB micro.