Tech GiantsApple

USA, millionaire MacBook stolen goods: faces up to 10 years in prison

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

He confessed to having knowingly bought a huge amount of stolen MacBooks to resell them, and now he risks a forced stay in prison that could cost him up to ten years. Meanwhile, Philip James, 35, of Folsom, California, has already agreed to compensate Tesla and the University of Berkeley for over $ 200,000 each, while at Stanford University he will have to make a monstrous payment of well 2.3 million dollars.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

James made it big, admitted it. Between 2015 and 2020 it poured into the black market nearly a thousand Apple laptops for which he paid between $ 1,600 and $ 2,250 each to employees who in turn had stolen them from the companies they worked for. The prosecution alleges that the 35-year-old Californian has been in business with Cory Beck, who is employed in the IT department of Tesla who stole a hundred MacBooks from the Palo Alto office, and with Jonas Jarut, an employee of theBerkeley University who appropriated as many laptops to pass them on to James.

Read:

The iPhone 13 could be announced for September 17

But James made the biggest turnover with the brothers Eric and Patricia Castenada: the latter worked for the Stanford University School of Humanities, with a job that gave her free access to computer equipment of various kinds. So it was easy for her to steal over 800 laptops to pass on to her brother Eric, who in turn was in charge of selling the goods to the fence. The Castenada brothers “cost” the Stanford University over 2 million dollars.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Beck, Jarut and the Castenadas, in a separate but related proceeding, have chosen to plead their guilt. Now it’s up to James, who obviously risks most of all. The judge will rule in July. Last January, another story involving a series of thefts of Apple devices had a major media coverage. The court found that an American teacher stole over 3,000 iPods, making about $ 800,000 from her resale: she was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Previous articleApple wants to surprise with a new charger, what do you have in mind?
Next articleDublin tour guides on hunt for best glass of whiskey in town
Abraham

Related articles

Google

Parts of Android that are updated by Google Play: all the mainline modules that exist and how to know which ones your mobile supports

With Android 10, the APEX modules arrived as a new weapon to fight against system fragmentation...
Smart Gadgets

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are official, with their endless battery

As expected, the company one plus has announced new wireless headphones to complete its product range. ...
Tech News

Have fun with your friends using Spotify’s karaoke mode

One of the best options when it comes to listening to streaming music is Spotify. It...
Apple

iPad OLED in 2024: third supplier prepares plans

The evidence quickly mounted. Now there is reason enough to believe that iPad OLED is being prepared...