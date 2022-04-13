USA, millionaire MacBook stolen goods: faces up to 10 years in prison

He confessed to having knowingly bought a huge amount of stolen MacBooks to resell them, and now he risks a forced stay in prison that could cost him up to ten years. Meanwhile, Philip James, 35, of Folsom, California, has already agreed to compensate Tesla and the University of Berkeley for over $ 200,000 each, while at Stanford University he will have to make a monstrous payment of well 2.3 million dollars.

James made it big, admitted it. Between 2015 and 2020 it poured into the black market nearly a thousand Apple laptops for which he paid between $ 1,600 and $ 2,250 each to employees who in turn had stolen them from the companies they worked for. The prosecution alleges that the 35-year-old Californian has been in business with Cory Beck, who is employed in the IT department of Tesla who stole a hundred MacBooks from the Palo Alto office, and with Jonas Jarut, an employee of theBerkeley University who appropriated as many laptops to pass them on to James.

But James made the biggest turnover with the brothers Eric and Patricia Castenada: the latter worked for the Stanford University School of Humanities, with a job that gave her free access to computer equipment of various kinds. So it was easy for her to steal over 800 laptops to pass on to her brother Eric, who in turn was in charge of selling the goods to the fence. The Castenada brothers “cost” the Stanford University over 2 million dollars.