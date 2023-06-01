US working on sanctions to stop investment in Chinese chip and AI companies

The US government has confirmed that it is working on new rules and sanctions that could block Western companies from investing in Chinese chip companies and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The information was confirmed by Paul Rosen, an employee of the US National Treasury.

According to the monetary authority, Washington has even listed the rules to regulate in which scenarios investors can make financial contributions in Chinese “high technology” companies.

The intention is to financially suffocate those companies that may pose a threat to “national security”.