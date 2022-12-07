US wants to block the use of chips produced by Chinese companies

US senators have introduced a new bill that seeks to block the use of chips produced by Chinese manufacturers🇧🇷 The move is being touted as yet another way to stifle China’s booming semiconductor industry.
In the final version of the text released by Reuters, the US government must prevent federal agencies and their contractors from using electronic devices that have chips assembled by SMIC.
In addition, smartphones, tablets or computers that have memory modules from YMTC and CXMT must also be discarded. The law has not yet been voted on by the US Congress, but it should pass easily in the House since there is a Republican majority.
Despite being yet another US weapon against China, analysts believe that the measure is practically impossible to execute. This is because the chips produced by SMIC are even present in cars and it is difficult to identify them.
Many manufacturers end up stamping their own name on chips produced by Chinese companies, since many of them are generic.
Commenting on the matter, a business group representing several US manufacturers protested against the approval of the text. That’s because disposing of these devices will be a “monumental task” .
On the other hand, the project’s defenders claim that the period for implementing the measure is five years. That is, there is a considerable adaptation period.
For now, there is still no forecast for voting on the measure in the full Senate.