US wants to block the use of chips produced by Chinese companies

US senators have introduced a new bill that seeks to block the use of chips produced by Chinese manufacturers🇧🇷 The move is being touted as yet another way to stifle China’s booming semiconductor industry.

In the final version of the text released by Reuters, the US government must prevent federal agencies and their contractors from using electronic devices that have chips assembled by SMIC.

In addition, smartphones, tablets or computers that have memory modules from YMTC and CXMT must also be discarded. The law has not yet been voted on by the US Congress, but it should pass easily in the House since there is a Republican majority.