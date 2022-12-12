HomeTech GiantsAppleUS set to block chip machine sales to China in new deal

US set to block chip machine sales to China in new deal

The Netherlands must bow to pressure from the United States and start block the shipment of new chip production machines to China🇧🇷 According to sources heard by Bloomberg, the intention is to curb the Chinese advance in the production of semiconductors.

To that end, the Dutch government must prevent ASML – the world’s largest producer of chip machines – from exporting any equipment capable of producing chips of 14 nanometers or more advanced.

As with other companies, the US wants to block the export of technology developed in the country. Since most of ASML’s machines have US patents, the company needs to follow Washington’s lead.

Image/Reproduction: ASML.

The United States is still “talking” to Japan and South Korea so that the countries also avoid selling equipment to China. Sources claim that the US government even promises retaliation to those who do not conform to what is required.

Despite reports of pressure from American authorities, many of these cited countries are also concerned about the Chinese advance in the semiconductor market. Therefore, sources claim that the agreements are happening without many difficulties.

If all goes well, the total blocking of the sale of equipment should come into force in January 2023🇧🇷 However, the parties involved declined to comment on the matter.

