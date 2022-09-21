US Personal Computer Satisfaction Index Shows Apple Leading the Way

The ACSI, which is the Satisfaction for Personal s, in the United States, was released today. was again the highlight, taking the lead above Samsung. The category includes products such as tablets, notebooks and desktops and this is not the first time this has happened to the owner of iPhones. In general, the survey takes into account some criteria such as sound quality, graphics power, processor speed, satisfaction with product design and more. 9,271 people were interviewed between July 2021 and June 2022. Each company had a score between 0 and 100.

As the leader, Apple ranked first with 82 points, 1 more than Samsung, which took 81 after dropping from 79 last year. Acer completed the podium with 79 points, a number that was also achieved by four other technology companies: Amazon, Asus, Dell and Lenovo. - Advertisement - To close the list, HP was the only one that suffered a drop in relation to the previous year. The 80 mark decreased to 78 and the rest of the marks were left with 77 points. Another highlight here was Amazon, which achieved a significant jump from 74 to 79 points, which gives about a 7% increase.

