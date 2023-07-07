US military is testing high-speed driverless vehicles on rough terrain

- Advertisement -

An autonomous vehicle negotiating trails at high speed in the Mojave desert Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

A US programme has begun testing autonomous all-terrain vehicles without any human drivers on board – showing how robotic vehicles can race across rough landscapes dotted with dangerous obstacles.

The off-road navigated steep hills and ditches while avoiding rocks and trees as they sped across the Mojave desert at the US Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. It was the third experiment in a project overseen by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), but …