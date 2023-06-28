US may apply new sanctions against China and prevent the shipment of NVIDIA chips to the country

The US government has been considering imposing new sanctions against China and may prevent NVIDIA chips from being shipped to the country. The action could happen in July and was reported by sources at the Commerce Department.
As with previous sanctions, the intention of Washington regulators is to curb Chinese advances in the Artificial Intelligence market. So preventing the use of advanced chips has become a top priority for the US.
In addition to NVIDIA, AMD will also suffer, as the company produces SoCs that can be used for extensive data processing.
People familiar with the matter say that NVIDIA’s efforts were not enough and that this additional sanction will be necessary to “achieve the expected objective”.
For those who don’t remember, the manufacturer started producing a chip called the A800, which is dedicated to the Chinese market and meets US export control rules. In addition, NVIDIA also recently released the H100 chip.
In both cases, the chips have clock limitation and cannot be used for high-performance processing in the AI segment.
Despite being “captured”, the chips have still helped the Chinese to produce new AI tools and this has angered the US government. Therefore, everything indicates that the July sanctions may prevent the sale of the A800 and H100 chips and cut off any supply of NVIDIA parts to the country for good.
For now, the Commerce Department has not commented on the matter. NIVIDIA remains silent, but its shares are down more than 2%.