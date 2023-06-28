US may apply new sanctions against China and prevent the shipment of NVIDIA chips to the country

The US government has been considering imposing new sanctions against China and may prevent NVIDIA chips from being shipped to the country. The action could happen in July and was reported by sources at the Commerce Department.

As with previous sanctions, the intention of Washington regulators is to curb Chinese advances in the Artificial Intelligence market. So preventing the use of advanced chips has become a top priority for the US.

In addition to NVIDIA, AMD will also suffer, as the company produces SoCs that can be used for extensive data processing.