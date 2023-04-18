US had unrestricted access to the content of Twitter DMs, reveals Elon Musk

The degree to which government agencies actually had full access to everything that was happening on Twitter surprised me.

According to Musk, even direct messages could be accessed by employees working for cyber surveillance agencies across the country.

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk admitted that the United States government had “full access” to all content on the social network when he took control of the company.

Although he said that he learned about this unrestricted access only when he took over Twitter, Musk did not go into more detail about how it works or whether it is something released by the social network itself.

In addition, the billionaire also did not say whether the US government is currently still allowed to carry out this type of “espionage”. Even so, the subject has become something of concern for users of the social network, since there is no privacy even in direct messages.

Perhaps this also motivated Musk to start work on creating encryption for DMs. In the same interview, Musk also warned that the development of Artificial Intelligence needs to be “braked”.

AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanagement in aircraft design and production. As small as it may be considered, AI has the potential to destroy civilization.

For now, the White House has not commented on the matter, but it must be remembered that the US government has been moving a series of actions against TikTok on the grounds of privacy protection.