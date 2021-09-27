US fire insurance will end up in the public pit

Global warming means a wilder climate, and bigger and less predictable losses for insurers. Canceling policies and increasing premiums tempt governments to intervene.

Large hurricanes are becoming more intense and damage from wildfires is increasing rapidly. Seventy percent of the $ 81 billion in 2020 global losses insured from natural disasters were caused by fires, floods and minor storms, according to Swiss Re. Over the past decade, these costs in North America have exceeded those of hurricanes and earthquakes.

Insurers respond by reducing coverage and raising prices. In California, residential policy non-renewals were up 31% in 2019, mostly in high fire risk areas. New policies written by the state’s last resort insurance group grew 225% in the same period. In Florida, an agency created by the state in 2002 now has more than 700,000 policies, up from 420,000 two years ago. It expects to reach 1.3 million by the end of 2022.

Ideally, these endorsements should be basic, pay their price, and incentivize risk reduction. But politics can get in the way. For example, flood insurance. Private insurers tend to exclude it, and the federal program offers 5 million policies. It has a debt of more than 20,000 million.

Changes designed to make homeowners pay enough to cover costs will take effect soon. But older homes have discounts and there are limits to how fast premiums rise. And 1% of homes are rebuilt so frequently that they account for almost 10% of payments.

Flawed programs can survive reform efforts. Aside from the financial burden on the government, subsidized insurance encourages people to continue living and building in vulnerable places. The weather may be unpredictable, but politicians are not.