US Federal Communications Commission studies new ways to avoid phone scams

The US Federal Communications Commission has published a statement press to draw attention to two forms of scams. Hackers and other types of criminals have greatly improved their methods of accessing our accounts, but many still do not know or take care of them.

The statement mentions how “SIM swaping” and “port-out” are the two most used ways by digital criminals to get away with it. Both methods consist of taking possession of the victim’s phone number and, once they have access to it, using it as a gateway for bank accounts or other services.

In the hands of suppliers

SIM swaping is, as its name says, when a person manages to take the information from your SIM to a phone that is in their possession. To do this, they only communicate with the company that provides the service to your telephone line and convince it to change the active SIM for the one they have.

To do this they need your data and security questions and by now they already know them. Therefore, it is a piece of cake for those who have discovered your personal data such as identification number, date of birth, security responses, etc.

The other method (port-out) is similar only that the process is done with another telephone company. The thief buys a phone line with provider A and convinces provider B (the victim’s) to exchange the phone numbers between the two companies. Again, doing this requires answering security questions, identification numbers, or similar data.

According to the FCC, the idea is that providers offer more security when carrying out these processes. This implies asking for data that only the user knows or refusing to make the SIM change until the owner confirms it in person. In general, we must involve more providers that until now have been a very fragile platform before hackers.

These measures could begin to be applied by next year and would be part of an initiative to raise awareness about this new form of identity theft.