US, Dutch and Japanese sanctions “may not have an effect” against China: analyst

As the United States, the Netherlands and Japan iron out the last details of a vast agreement to limit the export of chip machines to China, industry analysts remain concerned about the situation.

This is because a representative of several manufacturers believes that the measures may not be tough enough against Beijing. SEMI, the association of semiconductor companies, said it had an interest in strengthening US national security.

However, the regulation proposed by the Biden government provides that the restrictions that will be imposed by allied countries will not be as powerful as the control that will be carried out by Washington.