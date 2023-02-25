5G News
US Department of Justice examines whether Google Maps violates antitrust law

US Department of Justice examines whether Google Maps violates antitrust law

Published on

Published on

By Abraham
Google Maps is updated and receives a function that allows you to explore neighborhoods with Live View
The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into whether Google Maps is violating antitrust laws. He began looking at Alphabet, Inc., Google’s parent company, to see how it bundles the services it offers to consumers. This marks the third antitrust investigation into the company since 2019.

Bloomberg and Politico are reporting that DOJ officials have been reaching out to Google competitors and customers recently to find potential witnesses for dominant control over location information and digital maps.

The Google Maps terms of service state that developers are obligated to use their bundled services, including their search products, while using the maps. As such, Google’s terms represent a binding agreement that prohibits developers from combining your information, reviews, and photos into other mapping options.


Google Maps hosts a variety of search options that offer services close to the user or even pairing with ride-sharing companies and delivery services — this, by the way, is one of the points for the DOJ to argue that it violates antitrust laws.

In its defense, Google points out that it believes that your data connection is essential for the user to have a great experience and to guarantee their confidence in the application and its indications. The company’s concern is that sharing with other mapping companies will jeopardize the quality of service and also brings security risks.

A 2020 House Judiciary Committee staff report found that “Google tracks and pressures developers who use Google location data in conjunction with mapping data from a non-Google company, effectively forcing them to choose whether to use all of Google’s mapping services or none of them.” Competitors include Garmin Ltd. and Mapbox Inc.,

