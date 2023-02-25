US Department of Justice examines whether Google Maps violates antitrust law

The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into whether Google Maps is violating antitrust laws. He began looking at Alphabet, Inc., Google’s parent company, to see how it bundles the services it offers to consumers. This marks the third antitrust investigation into the company since 2019.

Bloomberg and Politico are reporting that DOJ officials have been reaching out to Google competitors and customers recently to find potential witnesses for dominant control over location information and digital maps.

The Google Maps terms of service state that developers are obligated to use their bundled services, including their search products, while using the maps. As such, Google’s terms represent a binding agreement that prohibits developers from combining your information, reviews, and photos into other mapping options.