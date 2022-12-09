US Commerce Commission to block Blizzard’s billion dollar purchase by Microsoft; understand

Update (08/12/2022) – by LR

The Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC) initiated a lawsuit against Microsoft to try to stop the acquisition of Activision Blizzard worth US$ 68.7 billion on accusations that the purchase could result in a monopoly in the gaming sector, harming the competition in the console category. In a statement released to the press this Thursday afternoon (8), the FTC explains that the decision considers the Redmond giant’s history of acquiring studios to suppress competition from rival video games🇧🇷 In the text, the regulatory body mentions the purchase of ZeniMax, linked to Bethesda Softworks, making several titles exclusive to the Xbox. “Today, we seek to prevent Microsoft from gaining control of a leading independent game studio and using it to undermine competition in several dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.





According to the entity, currently Activision Blizzard is one of the few developers that produce quality games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch, many of them with cross-platform support, something that could end if Microsoft completes the purchase. Unlike the FTC, in Europe the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) saw no risk to competitiveness by approving the acquisition, a decision also followed by Saudi Arabia.

Original (11/24/2022) Microsoft may have Activision Blizzard acquisition blocked in the US

The US Federal Trade Commission is set to launch an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a new article. According to sources at the newspaper Politico, the organ's member, Lina Khan, seeks to regulate the power of one of the largest technology companies in the world.

The report cites that the lawsuit is anything but certain, but several people within the Federal Trade Commission are skeptical of Microsoft’s arguments. So far, neither the agency nor the company have commented. If the Federal Trade Commission decides to block the deal, it will be a heavy blow for Microsoft, which is already seeking approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which has not been favorable to the process and has shown concern about the consequences of the acquisition.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022