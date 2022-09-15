US charges three Iranians with extortion hacks

3 charged, 10 on sanctions list. US responds to continued online crimes from Iran.​

The US government is reacting to IT attacks from Iran with sanctions and legal action. The US Attorney’s Office has charged three Iranians with hacking attacks on critical infrastructure. She accuses the defendants of having harmed hundreds of victims in the USA and other countries such as Great Britain, Israel Russia, or Iran itself with ransomware, extracting data and blackmailing the victims.

According to the indictment, the victims in the USA included regional electric utility companies, a public housing association, the US Attorney General, local authorities and a home for victims of domestic violence. The Iranian government has created a safe haven for such crimes, says US prosecutors. The presumption of innocence applies to the three men.

The published indictment alleges intentional damage to protected computers (up to 10 years imprisonment), conspiracy to commit computer fraud (5 years) and transmission of an demand in connection therewith (5 years). It is unlikely that US authorities will soon catch the accused.

sanctions

At the same time, the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on ten people and two entities in Iran for supporting the digital attacks. The group has ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. In the United States, the Revolutionary Guards are on a list of terrorist organizations.

The attackers are said to be particularly targeting US and Middle Eastern defense, diplomatic and government personnel, as well as private sectors such as media, energy, business services and telecommunications. Any possessions of those affected in the USA will now be frozen, and US citizens will be prohibited from doing business with them. In Europe, Albania has severed diplomatic relations with Iran due to repeated cyberattacks.

The criminal proceedings are called United States v. Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari and is pending in the United States District Court for New Jersey.

