US bans sale of new Huawei and ZTE devices over “national security risk”

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sanctioned last Friday (25) a decision that prohibits the sale of any telecommunication devices from Huawei, ZTE and other China-based manufacturers. The US regulatory body says such devices pose an “unacceptable risk to national security”. This is the newest chapter of the policy that aims to restrict the presence of Chinese companies in the United States, whose beginnings date back to the Donald Trump administration, and continues to evolve with Joe Biden’s team. The veto on the commercialization of products from these manufacturers was unanimously voted by the five members of the FCC.

Announced on October 14 and taking effect last Friday (26) under pressure from the government, the FCC’s extended rules prevent Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Dahua and Hikvision — and their subsidiaries — from having their telecommunication products approved . - Advertisement - Without the Federal Communications Commission product approval process, appliances may not be legally used or sold in the United States. This movement was made possible by a law Hytera has some recognition in Europe due to its extensive portfolio of radiocommunicators with artificial intelligence. Dahua and Hikvision are manufacturers of surveillance system equipment such as cameras, sensors and alarms.

“The FCC is committed to protecting national security by ensuring that unreliable communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chairman of the FCC, in her official statement. It is not the first time that the entity treats Huawei as a “threat”. Embargoes imposed by the United States through the FCC served as one of the first Chinese bans in 2020, aimed only at banning their telecommunication networks and preventing the use of resources created in the country – such as Google services.