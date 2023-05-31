US Banned Pegasus, Adopts Paragon’s Graphite

The background of the Pegasus ban

NSO Group has been in the spotlight due to the controversial capabilities of its Pegasus spyware.

This spyware is sold to government and law enforcement agencies around the world, and has the ability to exploit zero-day vulnerabilities in mobile devices.

This means that even receiving a simple text message can compromise the security of a device without user interaction.

In 2021, the US government deemed Pegasus a national security threat and issued a ban on its use in the country.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added NSO Group to the entity list, preventing the import, export, and transfer of the company’s products within the United States.

The US banned Pegasus and switched to Paragon Graphite

However, the latest report from the Financial Times reveals that the US government has turned to Paragon Graphite, spyware almost identical to Pegasus, for its surveillance needs.

According to the report, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is one of Paragon Graphite’s main clients.

Graphite malware has the ability to bypass the protections of modern mobile devices and bypass the encryption of secure messaging apps like Signal or WhatsApp.

You can also access data from cloud backups, just like Pegasus. Although the DEA has not made direct comments on the matter.

It has been claimed that the agency acquired Graphite to be used by its law enforcement partners in Mexico in the fight against drug cartels.

This disclosure has raised concerns about the implications for US national security and the ethical use of spyware.

Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has requested more details about the DEA’s purchase of Graphite.

Schiff has expressed concern that the use of spyware could favor autocratic regimes and abuse surveillance capabilities.

The US banned Pegasus, Paragon Graphite and their strategic approach

The Financial Times report suggests that Paragon Graphite learned from the ban placed on NSO Group and focused on sales to the US government.

The Israeli firm sought funding from US-based venture capital firms and hired a US political consultancy for advice on obtaining government warrants.

Paragon retained WestExec Advisors, an influential advisory group made up of former Obama administration White House officials.

Guidance was also sought from the US government on which countries could be considered potential Graphite customers without upsetting the White House. According to the report, 35 countries were approved, most of them in Europe and Asia.

Although Graphite may not be as well known as Pegasus, it is still spyware designed to break the security of Apple devices and allow remote access and control by governments.

While Paragon may have informally consulted with the US government, this does not change the fact that the use of any spyware raises privacy and ethical concerns.

The US banned Pegasus but it is not the end

It is important that citizens become aware of the implications of government spyware for our security and privacy.

We must demand transparency from the authorities and keep ourselves informed about technological advances and surveillance policies. Protecting our fundamental rights should not be compromised in search of security.

Adopting digital security practices, engaging in public dialogue, and establishing balanced legal frameworks are crucial steps.

Our individual and collective actions can make a difference in building a digital future that is safe, ethical, and respectful of everyone’s privacy.