US antitrust authority prepares new indictment against Apple

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to start a new lawsuit later this year, accusing the company of violating the country’s laws. According to information from a court official, prosecutors are gathering evidence to present in the coming months against the manufacturer. These materials are part of a major investigation carried out since 2019 against the Cupertino giant, a company that is facing lawsuits not only in its home territory, but also in European countries, such as France, which was recently accused by developers of practicing a monopoly on the app distribution on iOS.

In the case of the lawsuit that can be initiated by the DOJ, it is possible that the company is accused of not adopting anti-competitive measures in the United States, but for now there are no details on the case, although internal sources say it refers to the App Store, a store that faced hard hurdles with Epic Games in recent years with appeal scheduled for October 21. - Advertisement - For the prosecutors in the case, the accusation of alleged monopoly is not limited to the App Store, but also covers branded devices such as AirTags. In this case, the company is accused of making it difficult for similar trackers like those made by Tile to compete, claiming that the apple makes it difficult for rivals to access location data.

Although the focus is currently on Apple, Google is also facing charges in the US court for alleged anti-competitive practices.