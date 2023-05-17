US accuses former Apple employee of “stealing” company technologies and fleeing to China

The US government is accusing a former Apple engineer of steal company trade secrets and later flee to China. The case was filed by the Department of Justice on Tuesday night (16).
According to the authorities, there are a total of five identified cases of employees of US companies who allegedly stole American technology for countries such as Russia and China.
Hired by Apple in 2016, Weibao Wang, worked in the company in the sector that is developing autonomous cars, but he waited about four months to inform the company about his new contract in a Chinese competitor that also works in the same segment.
Before leaving for China, Wang accessed large amounts of Apple’s proprietary data. The company itself gathered the evidence to present to the Justice Department, which carried out inquiries at the suspect’s residence and found several company projects.
Commenting on the matter, Matt Olsen, head of the DoJ’s national security sector, emphasized that the US must deepen actions against espionage.
We are vigilant in US law enforcement to prevent the flow of sensitive technologies to our foreign adversaries. We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of adversaries.
For now, Apple declined to comment on the case. Wang’s lawyer also declined to comment.