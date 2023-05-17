US accuses former Apple employee of “stealing” company technologies and fleeing to China

The US government is accusing a former Apple engineer of steal company trade secrets and later flee to China. The case was filed by the Department of Justice on Tuesday night (16).

According to the authorities, there are a total of five identified cases of employees of US companies who allegedly stole American technology for countries such as Russia and China.

Hired by Apple in 2016, Weibao Wang, worked in the company in the sector that is developing autonomous cars, but he waited about four months to inform the company about his new contract in a Chinese competitor that also works in the same segment.