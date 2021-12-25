Urgent recalled issued for popular chocolate sold in Irish supermarkets

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular chocolate sold in Irish supermarkets over allergy fears.

A batch of Milka Joghurt (Yogurt) Chocolate is being recalled as the ingredients are not labelled in English.

The implicated batch (pack size: 100g; best before date: 01.02.22) contains milk, soyabeans, and hazelnuts.

It may also contain other nuts and wheat.

A notice on the FSAI website reads: “This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, nuts, soybeans, cereals containing gluten or their constituents.”

