Urgent recall for pastry sold in Tesco and other Irish supermarkets due to presence of salmonella

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular food product sold in Irish supermarkets.

BakeAway is recalling specific batches of various raw pastry and dough products.

The FSAI has warned people against using the products due to the presence of salmonella.

The most common symptom of salmonella poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps and the illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Symptoms of salmonella typically show up between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The following batches of BakeAway products are being recalled:







Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter