Urgent Notice: Cybersecurity Tip Suggests Turning Off Your iPhone for 5 Minutes!

A new notice from the Prime Minister of Australia has made a strong echo in the community about the advice of cybersecurity professionals. The advice suggests turning off your iPhone for five minutes every night.

This tip doesn’t seem like a tip to reduce your daily screen time to less than 24 hours of usage. This tip is for your security by prohibiting spyware from running in the background on your device.

The idea is that through periodically force closing apps and thus exiting apps improves performance, at least this is the unproven advice of non-techies. However, rebooting the device is a different situation. Closing background processes allows for some privacy protection in case of spyware.

The Guardian medium reports that what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mentioned regarding the council, explaining that it was while a security appointment was taking place.

Albanese mentioned that it would be best to power cycle the device once a day to take cybersecurity precautions. Given this, the experts responded positively to the advice. Likewise, he also mentioned that the country required this type of advice in order not to be affected by cyber risks.

So he encouraged you to follow this advice, which is to just turn off your phone for five minutes each night. He mentioned that it would only have to be done “every 24 hours while you brush your teeth or whatever you are doing”.

Other recommendations

For its part, the United States National Security Agency or NSA shares the minister’s opinion. Also, it is not the first recommendation, because restarting the smartphones once a week was also an option. Obviously, if you are attacked by very powerful spyware, this may not be a solution, although it might be worth trying.

The doctor. Priyadarsi Nanda, Senior Lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney, Cybersecurity development specialist comments that restarting the phone with a certain period of time can reduce risks. Well, forcing apps or processes to close also works for spyware or information gathering software for any user that is running in the background.

In case there are processes running that could be spyware, the simple fact of turning off the phone disconnects the data chain. However, it is only for a moment while you turn off the device, although it could be a method that “frustrates the hacker”, the professor mentions.

Nanda also points out that this method may not be fully protective, although rebooting would be a more difficult source for them to access your data. Meanwhile, Dr. Arash Shaghaghi, Professor of Cybersecurity in New South Wales he also claims to agree and reaffirms what the other teachers confirmed about making the attackers a harder path.

Shaghaghi also talks about so-called “zero-click exploits,” which are slightly more thoughtful and complex attacks that don’t require the user to be taking any action in order to be attacked. At the time of reboot you block the attackers complicating the hack “since they may have to find alternative means to exploit the device once turned on again.” Especially with the Pegasus alerts.