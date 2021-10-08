Urgent food recall issued for popular frozen seafood product due to pesticide

A popular seafood product has been issued with a product recall over safety fears, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has confirmed.

Nong Shim Seafood Ramyun is a popular brand of Korean seafood noodles that is available in Asian supermarkets.

The recall has been issued due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide Ethylene Oxide in the 125g packet.

This pesticide is not authorised for use in food inside of the European Union.

While consuming it does not pose an acute health risk, continued consumption of the pesticide over a long period of time may lead to health complications.

The best before dates of the affected product are January 27 2022 and March 3 2022.

Point of sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sell the implicated product.

