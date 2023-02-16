5G News
URBAN launches Fit Z as its new smart watch with AMOLED screen and SpO2 sensor; see the price

By Abraham
URBAN, one of Noise’s competing Indian manufacturers, announced this Wednesday (15) the Fit Z, its new multi-featured smart watch fitness and health monitoring that will meet the high demand for wearables in India, serving as a more advanced option than the Pro Z, the model announced in November 2022.

Unlike the more affordable brother, the new model has a 1.4-inch round screen with high definition and AMOLED technology, which enables its always-on display (AOD) mode to deliver great battery life. Frame features military-grade aluminum finishgiving more resistance to the accessory.

Watch has more than one hundred dials available (Image: Reproduction/URBAN)

One of the highlights of the URBAN Fit Z is its support for Bluetooth voice calls, so the watch allows you to answer calls without taking your cell phone out of your pocket. For this, there is a built-in microphone and speaker that also allow you to communicate with voice assistants.

For health measurement, the smart watch offers blood pressure, oxygen saturation and heart rate sensors. Although it does not report an IP degree of protection, URBAN claims that the new model is resistant to sweat, benefiting athletes.

And by mentioning the target audience of the product, the Fit Z is capable of tracking more than 60 sports. All these features are powered by a battery that promises up to 10 days of autonomy – the brand does not disclose under what conditions of use the smartwatch reaches this long duration.

price and availability

URBAN Fit Z is now available on Flipkart with single price of ₹5,999 i.e. around R$379. There are two options for bracelets that can be purchased through the retail store: black leather or brown leather. For now, there is no forecast for release in other regions.

