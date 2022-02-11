Uploading photos to social networks will not be (so) disastrous with the Galaxy S22: Samsung will integrate its camera functions

Instagram processes worse on Android than on iOS, something that we tested a few years ago and that continues to be the case, no matter how much time passes. There have been many attempts to improve this, such as the case of Samsung with its Galaxy S10 with Instagram mode. Years later, the Korean giant returns to focus on social networksin this case with its Samsung Galaxy S22 family.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22+ and S22 Ultra integrate native camera features into Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Although the compression problem when uploading files is still inherent to Android, this is a good way to make the loss of quality less noticeable.

The best camera features of the S22, in your social networks

Samsung is going to collaborate with TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to integrate the native functions of its camera in the camera of these social networks. we can use night mode directly in the RRSS something that, until now, was not possible with any other phone. The telephoto lens will also be integrated, so we will change the sensor when zooming.

When opening the Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat camera, we will have several of the native functions of the Samsung camera app

Samsung’s own portrait mode algorithms will also be applied (not those of Instagram or Snapchat, which are quite bad), as well as Samsung’s autofocus system, a very important improvement when it comes to recording video from the camera of any of these applications. This improvement will come natively, so all you have to do is open any of these apps to enjoy the integrated features.

The positive side is that when uploading content we will have extra tools compared to other phones, especially in video recording with native portrait and autofocus, crucial to improve the final quality.

On the other hand, compression on android is still aggressive and, when uploading videos and photos, there will still be some loss of quality. However, it is an important integration that will make the S22 devices more focused on content creation.

Via | sammobile