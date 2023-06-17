Upgrade your PC: Logitech Options+ will end support for older versions of Windows 10

- Advertisement -

Logitech is one of the best brands of computer peripherals and you can configure them with the Logitech Options+ software, which allows you to add shortcuts, settings, actions and much more. However, this week the manufacturer announced that the software will end support for older versions of Windows 10.

According to NeoWin, the update log for Logitech Options+ version 1.44.415778 says this is the last version to support older versions of Windows 10: macOS Catalina (10.15) and Windows 10 versions lower than 1809 (10.0.17763) will no longer be supported after release 1.44.415778. Therefore, we recommend that you update your computer if you wish to continue using the software and receiving Options+ improvements and fixes. In the latest version, the app received dozens of bug fixes and support for adding more apps to Smart Actions.

1803 While you can still use an outdated version of Options+, remember that new accessories released by Logitech will not be compatible. The justification is that the manufacturer releases software updates to ensure compatibility with new devices such as the new MX Keys S keyboards and the MX Anywhere S3 mouse.

