Upgrade Your Fire TV Stick: Play Sound on Amazon Echo Speakers

It is possible that on more than one occasion you have wondered if it is possible to use the speakers in combination amazon echo with media players FireTV. Well, the answer is yes, but you may not know exactly how to do it. We tell you the steps you have to take to get a much improved experience in the sound section.

The truth is that achieving this is something much more easy than you can think, and for this you need to use the application Alexa, This provides you with a configuration that fits with what is usually sought when using Echo with players: to have a much more accessible home theater experience when watching content such as movies and series. Therefore, Amazon has been concerned with offering everything you need.

How to Sync Amazon Echoes with a Fire TV

You can carry out the process to take advantage of all the smart speakers that the well-known online store currently offers on the market and, in the case of the player, practically all of the ones that you can buy right now are compatible. Therefore, in principle, you can take advantage of everything you have at home and that is part of the two product ranges we are talking about.

This is what you have to do to be able to synchronize the accessories that we are talking about in a way simple and, at the same time, effective:

Open the Alexa application as usual and, on the main screen, click on the icon that is shaped like a house with two elements inside called Devices (it is in the lower right area).

Now, in the upper area, on the right side, there is an icon with the “+” symbol, click on it. In the options that appear at the bottom of the screen, find and use the one called Combine speakers.

You will see the ways that exist to do this, in this case the one that is appropriate is the so-called Home Theater. The Fire TV you have and are compatible will appear on the terminal screen. Choose the one you want to pair with the Echo’s. Eye, it is essential that the player is working to use it.

Now you go to a screen where you can choose the speakers that will be combined, where they can exist from the Dot models to the Sub ones that can work to enhance the bass. You must also choose up to a maximum of two. Indicate below which will be the right and left element.

Click OK and give a name to the configuration you have established.

Finish the process and then you are done. It’s important to make sure that when you run the routine you’ve created, all the teams are in the same place.