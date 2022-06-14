Upgrade Windows 11: how to remove the lock screen step by step

It is possible that for some reason you have to access the computer you have with Windows 11 as quickly as possible each time you use it. One of the ways you can achieve this is by removing the lock screen displayed by the operating system. We show you how to get it quickly and safely. Achieving this is not something you can do with any tool that is included in Microsoft software, so you have to resort to internal manipulation of the equipment. That is, you must use the system registry. This is something delicate and complex, but in the event that you follow the steps that we are going to indicate, you will be sure that you are not putting the desktop or laptop computer that you use at any risk. What you have to do in Windows 11 Next, we show you all the actions you have to do so that the lock screen of the operating system does not appear again (and, be careful, everything you will do can also be applied with Windows 10, since its compatibility is total). It is the following: Open the Windows 11 start menu and type regedit in the search bar. You will see an application that is the one you have to use to access the management tool that allows you to manage the system registry. Now look for the path HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Personalization. The latter option may not be available, so you need to right-click on Windows, then select New, then Key. The name that you must put to what you create is Personalization. In the new key that you have created, you must click with the right mouse button and, among the options that appear in the drop-down menu, use DWORD (32 bits). Then give it the name NoLockScreen. Double click on what you originated earlier and there select the Value “1”. Use OK. You can now close the registry editor and you will see that the lock screen no longer appears. In the case of wanting it to be active again, you simply have to follow the previous steps and change the value of the end “1” to “0”. As you have seen, it is not particularly complicated to achieve this and, therefore, you can access Windows 11 computers much faster and you do not have to suffer from the lock screen anymore. Obviously, the rest of the functions of the operating system are not affected, so you should not worry about it. >