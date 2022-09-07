UPDF – A free and productive PDF editor, reader, annotator and converter

As technology has advanced, we have seen many changes in the world of productivity. There is a change of perspective, materials, methodology, and more. PDF files have replaced paper documents. It is the most popular format for digital documentation.

For the manipulation of PDF documents, countless software have been introduced. Some of them are default PDF viewers in your operating system like Preview, while others are applications created by software companies.

However, when it comes to smooth and efficient functionality, only a few programs are eligible. Among them, UPDF deserves to be mentioned. He is a PDF reader, and It works without internet connection. Also, it is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, etc. So, without wasting time. Let’s dive into that!

Best PDF software for Mac, iOS, Android and iPhone — UPDF

Stating that UPDF is the best software will sound too good to be true. How about we analyze the characteristics of UPDF one by one and we can conclude whether it meets the standards or not?

Read and Annotate PDF

UPDF it’s a PDF reader and efficient. We can view our PDF in three ways. We can choose single page, double page or scrolling one or two pages. We can even open multiple files using multiple tabs. Also, a navigation bar at the top allows us to use various shortcuts and a slideshow view mode.

There are multiple ways to annotate a PDF. We can add stamps, stickers and various shapes to the PDF. We can even change its color, size, etc. Also, we can make an electronic signature on the PDF documents in three ways.

UPDF allows you to strikethrough, underline, highlight, and add a wavy line to text. Also, we can add comments through text boxes, sticky notes, and a callout. So there are multiple options to choose from.

Edit PDF

There are many ways to use the UPDF Editor for Mac. With the UPDF editor, we can edit any text with a light touch on Mac. We can select the text in a PDF document and change its color, size, font family, formatting, and more. The UPDF editor allows you to add text to an existing PDF file through a text box and you can change its color, shape and even size.

We can even edit a photo with the UPDF editor. We can add a new photo to the PDF or change the image of the existing PDF. It is possible to rotate, crop, extract, delete and even replace the image that we want.

Convert PDF

A PDF can be converted to various formats through the UPDF converter. The UPDF converter allows converting a PDF file into countless formats like .docx, .pptx, .xlsx, .csv, .txt and more.

You can even export the PDF to the latest PDF/A format. The UPDF converter It has optical character recognition function. We can convert it to a searchable format and change your language.

Protect PDF

Protecting PDF files is very important. With UPDF, an open password can be added to the PDF to protect the content of the file. Furthermore, we can even restrict other users from copying, editing or printing the PDF files.

Also, with UPDFit’s easy to remove security from a document in no time.

Organize PDF

We can organize a PDF in various ways. You can reorder the pages of a PDF. Also, if we want to extract a page from a PDF, we can do it with UPDF. It allows to replace the page and even add a range to the PDF. You can select the range in odd, vertical and even pages. Furthermore, UPDF allows you to split a PDF and create multiple files from one PDF by selecting the number of pages.

Print PDF

With UPDF, we can select the type of printer we want to use for this task. Including that, we can select the copies, organization, pages and paper size of the document.

You may have been impressed after hearing the functionalities of the software UPDF. Most of the features are available only in the Mac version. However, UPDF is always looking for improvements and will add more features to satisfy Windows users.

The most impressive aspect of UPDF is that it is free software. Yes, you heard right! All these features are available on various platforms for free. So what are you waiting for? Try UPDF for free now!

How to open and edit PDF with UPDF on Mac

UPDF It has a user-friendly interface that makes workability less time consuming. Everything in the software is within the user’s perspective. If you are new to PDF editing, here is a step-by-step guide to editing your PDF through the UPDF PDF editor.

Edit Text in PDF

Start by opening a PDF file via UPDF. Click the edit option to continue editing.

To edit a text, select the text you want to add and change the color, font, etc.

Select the text box if you want to add text to the document. Even here, a bar will be displayed showing the ways to manipulate the text.

Edit Image in PDF

To edit the image, select the image in the PDF. You will see a toolbar that can help you crop, rotate, replace or extract the image.

conclusion

In this article, we have talked about the eminent functionalities of UPDF and how it can be used to your benefit. You will have no problem using the software as it is very simple. Also, these features are available for free. No wonder it’s the best PDF software for your PC. So, install it now! I know you will thank me later.