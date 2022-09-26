HomeMobileAndroidUpdated list of Galaxy that will receive Android 13 before the end...

Updated list of Galaxy that will receive Android 13 before the end of the year

MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
analisis samsung galaxy a53 5g teknofilo 16.jpg
analisis samsung galaxy a53 5g teknofilo 16.jpg
- Advertisement -

Samsung is preparing the arrival of One UI 5.0 to a set of galaxy devices, and some users have already been able to test the beta for the past few weeks. Now, Sammobile has shared the list of Galaxy devices that will “certainly” receive One UI 5.0 stable firmware before the end of 2022. Samsung will release One UI 5.0 stable update based on android 13 this year for Galaxy families. S21 and Galaxy S22, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Fold4, and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Flip4. Samsung also wants to bring One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy A53 before 2023. The Galaxy A5x series is one of the most successful mid-range series from Samsung. The 2022 model launched in March with the promise of four years of Android OS updates. The Galaxy A53 came out with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, so One UI 5.0 will be its first major firmware update. Right now, it looks like the Galaxy A53 will be the only Samsung mid-range phone to receive Android 13 and One UI 5.0 before 2023.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

iOS 16.0.2 fixes shaky camera issue and other bugs

Apple today released iOS 16.0.2which fixes a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners...
iphone

We already have the first Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at a bargain price

A Chinese clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has appeared in aliexpress with...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.