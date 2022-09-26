Updated list of Galaxy that will receive Android 13 before the end of the year

- Advertisement -

Samsung is preparing the arrival of One UI 5.0 to a set of devices, and some users have already been able to test the beta for the past few weeks. Now, Sammobile has shared the list of Galaxy devices that will “certainly” One UI 5.0 stable firmware the end of 2022. Samsung will release One UI 5.0 stable update based on 13 this year for Galaxy families. S21 and Galaxy S22, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Fold4, and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Flip4. Samsung also wants to bring One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy A53 before 2023. The Galaxy A5x series is one of the most successful mid-range series from Samsung. The 2022 model launched in March with the promise of four years of Android OS updates. The Galaxy A53 came out with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, so One UI 5.0 will be its first major firmware update. Right now, it looks like the Galaxy A53 will be the only Samsung mid-range phone to receive Android 13 and One UI 5.0 before 2023.