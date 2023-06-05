Updated: Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts receiving June 2023 security update

While the original Galaxy Z Fold received the update with the May security patch, Samsung is already releasing the update with the June 2023 security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. receive this update which should be released to more lines soon.

According to SamMobile, the June security patch was released first for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the United States, more precisely for the unlocked version of the device with firmware version F936U1UES2CWE1.

Unfortunately the update log doesn’t mention more news, but we expect to find out more details soon as the update rolls out to more regions like Europe, which should receive it in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

You can check if the update is already available for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 by accessing the menu: