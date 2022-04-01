Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new green variants of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that are now officially available. It is necessary for some users to have their old data at hand. So let’s take a look at how to transfer all of your backup to your new devices with several different options to really make sure you don’t lose any precious documents or files.

It doesn’t matter if you’re upgrading to the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 (either in its Max or Pro version) or even for a different iPhone. The options presented below will work as intended. And, in case you don’t need a refresh, the factory reset/hard wipe process for your old iPhone should also be mentioned if you do.

Also note that if you are going to perform any of the above upgrades through a carrier store or through some other store, it is advisable not to allow a seller to rush you through the process or do it directly for you. You’d better check for yourself that all your data is transferred and your old phone is wiped before handing it over.

How to transfer data to a new iPhone without losing any files

Option 1: Direct Transfer

For most users and times, the quickstart direct transfer will be the easiest and perhaps the most efficient way to upgrade to your new device and thus get all your data to move without any problem. It is important to mention that iOS 11 is required for this option or later and also have Bluetooth enabled.

If you wish, also you can check if your current device is ready for fast transfer to your new model in advance, however, this check is not really necessary for the process.

In said current model, you will have to go to Settings > general > To transfer or reset iPhone > and touch Beginlocated at the top.

In any case, when you are ready to transfer all your data to your new device, proceed to perform the following steps:

First you will have to turn on your new iPhone and move it closer to your old iPhone.

and move it closer to your old iPhone. Find the option indicated Quick start it should appear on the screen of your old iPhone.

it should appear on the screen of your old iPhone. Confirm that you Apple ID is correct and follow the prompts to transfer all your data.

and follow the prompts to transfer all your data. Keep both devices close to each other (and plugged in to be extra safe during the process) until the process completes successfully.

If for any reason you have problems with this direct transfer, you can resort to restoring from a backup saved in iCloud or Mac/PC.

Option 2: iCloud or Mac

You can make a new backup with iCloud or directly from your Mac. (Tutorial here)

Turn on your new iPhone.

Proceed to follow the on-screen prompts. It is worth mentioning that you can skip the Quick Start option, for later choose Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from Mac/PC Backup .

. Sign in with iCloud and proceed to choose a backup, or you can directly connect your new iPhone to your Mac/PC with a Lightning cable to get your data back from a Mac/PC backup.

How to factory reset your old iPhone