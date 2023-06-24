Update your iPhones and Macs now to protect from these security exploits

- Advertisement -

It’s time to plug in your iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch and go do something else for a little while.

SEE ALSO: Future iPhones might have an easily replaceable battery due to new EU law



That’s because there’s a new system update out for each of those devices that fixes two known and “actively exploited” security flaws, according to Apple’s security update website(opens in a new tab). If you can, you’ll want to download the following updates:

- Advertisement -

iOS 16.5.1 Steam Deck already has a date: February 25

iPadOS 16.5.1

macOS 13.4.1

watchOS 9.5.2 - Advertisement -

The precise technical details of the known exploits can be found on the security update site, if you’re curious. One of them allows apps to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” while the other has to do with “maliciously crafted web content.” The kernel one was being used against devices running versions older than iOS 15.7, so it’s likely you haven’t had to deal with it if you’re already on iOS 16.

This stuff is never fun, but knowing is better than not knowing. Get to updating, folks.