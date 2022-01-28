Update your iPhone right now to close Safari security issue

Just ten days ago we had breakfast with disturbing news for device users in the Apple ecosystem: Safari had a security hole the size of a truck through which it allowed potential cybercriminals to sneak in to obtain relevant user data: from their complete history navigation (where you have been and where you are), to certain specific information about your personal data from the Gmail account. With these on the table, it was clear that Apple was going to take action on the matter and that is why it has rushed to launch an update, which has arrived a few hours ago, as urgently as possible to correct this mess. Threat that hovered, not just over the heads of iPhone users, but also of iPad or Mac within the most recent versions of their operating systems. How can we end the problem? iOS 15.3, and iPadOS 15.3, is Apple’s first response to this problem with its browser, which in recent weeks had made headlines in countless media around the world. And as rarely happens, Apple already takes advantage of the description of this update to urge users as much as possible to install this update as soon as possible. To update your Apple mobile devices, remember that you must access “Settings”, then “General” and finally “Software Update”. After a few seconds, the possibility of “Download and install” the new version will appear, which, as we mentioned before, does not hide its importance: “it is recommended to install iOS 15.3 to all users, since it solves errors and includes security updates for the iPhone”. In addition, not only iPhones or iPads have corrected the problem thanks to the 15.3 releases, Macs have also jumped on the bandwagon of blocking the path to any threat that may hang over their browser, and Monterey reaches version 12.2 for that reason, with the same objectives as in the smartphone ecosystem: close Safari problems to avoid upsetting its users. If you don’t have Monterey on your Mac, don’t worry either because we also have updates to block this issue from Safari, both in Big Sur and Catalina, so you can protect yourself without fear of someone accessing important information about your web activity. In all cases, remember to go to the software update sections within each of the macOS. >