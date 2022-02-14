Update your iPhone right now to close a serious security problem

In recent days we have told you about the problems that plagued the iPhone and iPad due to a major security hole in Safari. One that from Apple itself they have not wanted to assess the extent of how exploited it has been, and that they have simply limited themselves now to closing through an urgent patch. The one that brings us version 15.3.1 of iOS. And we already told you that it shouldn’t be such good news when, in the midst of working to launch iOS 15.4, the Americans couldn’t wait for the publication of that version and had to appear with an interwar update of just 255MB. In other words, it is launched focused on blocking that danger that had to do with Safari and its WebKit, which is not as safe as it should be. Install it right now As we say, do not expect an urgent message from Apple about the need to install this update as quickly as possible, but his movements and gestures to avoid problems give him away. So to apply it right now, you can go to the “Settings” of the phone, then choose the “General” option and, finally, tap on “Software update”. The smartphone (or tablet) will search the servers for that version 15.3.1 and when it detects it, you just have to click on “Install” to start the download process. The reference that this patch fixes the WebKit vulnerability appears in the first few lines of the update link, when clicking on it, because in the description that we receive on the iPhone screen the description is quite vague and hardly gives an idea of ​​its importance . Of course, once we get to that page with all the information, it is possible to read that this update is available “for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).” In the impact part, it reminds us that this patch prevents the “processing of maliciously crafted web content [que] can lead to the execution of arbitrary code. Apple is aware of a report indicating that this issue may have been actively exploited. In other words, millions of users may have had their device security compromised. So don’t hesitate, update all your devices right now >