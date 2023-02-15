5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsUpdate your Apple devices now to patch a security flaw

Update your Apple devices now to patch a security flaw

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
6dfa2270 bb06 11ec b1a5 2e5a8dcaeb65.jpeg
6dfa2270 bb06 11ec b1a5 2e5a8dcaeb65.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple released security updates to its operating systems on Monday to resolve a security flaw. While such updates are common, the company said in the announcement that the issue “may have been actively exploited,” meaning hackers could’ve taken advantage of the issue to access Apple devices.

Apple issued security updates for its macOS Ventura, latest iPhone and iPad products and its Safari web browser. Security updates for its AppleTV and Apple Watch operating systems were also slated to be released on Monday, according to the Apple security updates website, but details have not been released at the time of publication. While the security flaws vary across devices, WebKit, its open-source browser engine, was a common target.

- Advertisement -

Apple does not have additional details to share on the exploits beyond the update release notes, spokesperson Scott Radcliffe told Engadget.

The company credited Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero, Wenchao Li and Xiaolong Bai of Alibaba Group and an anonymous researcher for finding the flaws, with additional recognition to The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School for their assistance.

Patches for security flaws exploited on Apple devices aren’t unusual, but keeping devices up-to-date can help keep users protected from falling victim to attack. Apple generally doesn’t reveal details of an exploit until a patch is publicly available. In August, the company released similarly timely patches for its iPad, iPhone and macOS users.

The Citizen Lab has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

- Advertisement -

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Matter is finally available on Nest and Google Home devices

  Support for the Matter standard continues to grow and today Google has announced that...
Mobile

Orange launches its 5G SA network, the first to work in Spain, in four cities

Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville They will be the first cities to enjoy 5G+,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.