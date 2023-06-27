Update now: Samsung releases One UI 5.1 with Android 13 for Galaxy A13 and M13 in Brazil

- Advertisement -

After the Galaxy A72 was updated with Android 13, it was finally the turn of the Galaxy A13 and M13 that are receiving One UI 5.1 in Europe. According to the portal Technoblog, the new version brings several improvements to the device including new widgets, options for capturing selfies and much more.

Although One UI 5.1 does not bring major visual changes, the system now has more color options for Material You themes. There’s also a new info view and image search by subject and faces in the Gallery that now supports GIF files natively.

In addition, One UI 5.1 also brings a new widget that indicates the battery level of connected devices, a new revamped weather widget, performance improvements for navigation, multi-app usage, and improved security with the latest version. from Android.

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

