Update now! Google Chrome gets patch for hack used by hackers

If you are a google chrome user on your PC, you can stop reading for a second, go to your browser settings and click on the “About Google Chrome” tab. Okay, now you can continue. With this action, you may have seen if your browser is already up to date or has started to download the latest version available, 104.0.5112.102/101which fixes several small problems in the program — among them, a high-risk vulnerability used by hackers.
In general, Chrome updates are automatically downloaded by the program when it is open or running and take effect after the user restarts the application. But, even in this writer’s experience, this doesn’t always happen as it should, since the version that was running before writing this note was 104.0.5112.81.
Even though Google only releases the full changelog after some time, the update is known to bring at least 11 fixes ranging from medium to critical risk. The most dangerous of these, already touted as a browser hole, is the high-level vulnerability CVE-2022-2856, which allowed hackers to execute arbitrary code on a user’s computer.
In July, Google also released an urgent update to the browser that plugged another hole actively exploited by hackers, the critical flaw CVE-2022-2294. However, details about the fix have not yet been released so as not to give more information to cybercriminals.