Update now! Google Chrome fixes vulnerability exploited by hackers

A few weeks ago, received a major update that fixed a hole related to a serious security vulnerability that was being by hackers to steal user data. Well, now the situation is repeated, with a new browser package focused on security and privacy. So before continuing reading, if you are using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux, make sure you have your browser up to date by going to Settings > About Google Chrome. If it’s already on the latest version, great. If not, the download and installation process will start automatically. Then just restart the program and that’s it.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit exists for CVE-2022-3075,” the company said in a September 2 blog post about the stable version of the browser. An anonymous tipster reported the issue on August 30, and Google says it expects the update to roll out to all users in the coming days or weeks. - Advertisement - The company has not yet released much information about the nature of the bug. What we know so far is that it has to do with “insufficient data validation” in Mojo — a collection of runtime libraries used by Chromium, the browser’s codebase.

The details of this flaw are not expected to be released until later, making it more difficult for hackers to discover new ways to exploit the vulnerability. “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until most users are updated with a fix,” the company said. The Xiaomi POCO M4 5G will break the input range, how will it do it? Anyway, make sure you are running the version 105.0.5195.102 from Google Chrome on any PC that is. This latest update comes just days after Google released Chrome version 105 on August 30th. This update already came with 24 security fixes, but they will still be complemented to fix the described error.

