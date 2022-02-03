Update Google Chrome right now to avoid potential security problems

There are times when Chrome is the protagonist of today because it is updated and brings some important new features, especially in the part of the functions that users can enjoy, such as the groups of tabs that make it easier to keep the entire legion of users in order. web pages that we have open in each session. But there are other times when these changes are not so conspicuous and go more unnoticed, although in reality they are more critical and can cause really serious problems for users who use Chrome on a daily basis. And that is what has happened in the last few hours, which is when those from Mountain View have decided to release version 98 of their browser. Download and install it right now Basically, Chrome 98 has come into our hands with a list of up to 27 important security flaws that it fixes. A whole rosary of security patches that leads to Mountain View asking users to install it as quickly as possible, to prevent someone from taking advantage of these recognized holes and, in many cases, publicized through information on the media. Of those 27 security flaws, only eight have been rated “high severity” by Google, and the rest remain at a lower level. Among all of them we find errors that affect the reading mode of Chrome and that at the time were rewarded with 20,000 dollars to those in charge of discovering them. Remember that the Mountain View have a prize program that is paid to researchers, or groups, who are able to find vulnerabilities in the Google browser. In the event that you have not yet installed version 98 of the browser, you can force it (if you do not already have them automated) by clicking on the three vertical dots, at the top right of the window; then select “Settings” and later in the left column, look for the Chrome information option. Surely you will see the active release 97.0.4692.99 (or another similar one) and after a few seconds, the alert right next to the new version that has just been detected. Chrome, at that moment, will start the installation process of version 98 but the changes will not be applied until we click on the button to “Restart” the browser. It will be at that moment when all the changes are applied and the security problems are solved. >