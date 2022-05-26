Update Chrome as soon as possible: 32 security vulnerabilities have been detected

Google’s web browser is the most widely used worldwide thanks to the large number of functions it has, in addition to its extensions to make the most of the possibilities offered by Chrome. The problem is that because it is so used, the friends of what is foreign do not stop looking for vulnerabilities. This is not the first time that we have warned you to update your Chrome browser as soon as possible due to security concerns. Now, as Forbes has reported, a total of 32 vulnerabilities have been detected that affect more than 3 billion people, so it is not exactly a trivial issue. Luckily, Google has already announced the arrival of version 102 of Chrome and that it fixes the various security bugs that have been detected. It should be noted that these 32 vulnerabilities have not yet been exploited, but that does not mean that they will not be exploited in the future. 32 very dangerous vulnerabilities It should be noted that Google itself has been the one that has reported these 32 vulnerabilities, of which one has been categorized as critical, eight as high severity and nine are medium severity, so it is clear that we are in a situation that should not be taken lightly. As we have indicated before, these vulnerabilities have not been exploited until now, but the situation may change at any time. And considering that you can now update Chrome to version 102 to fix the 32 vulnerabilities detected, we invite you to do so as soon as possible. As for the new features that come with Chrome 102, the truth is that it doesn’t bring anything new beyond patching all the vulnerabilities detected by different collaborators, so don’t expect new features in the interface or new functions. As a curiosity, if you are interested you can enter this web page where Google has announced the arrival of Chrome 102, in addition to listing the 32 vulnerabilities detected by users and the figures that it has paid as a reward for it. As for the Google browser update, Chrome 102 has been released globally, so any user can download or update to the latest version to avoid future problems due to the 32 vulnerabilities that have been detected. They have not indicated if these vulnerabilities affect only the desktop version or if it can also damage your mobile phone, so we recommend you update all your equipment to avoid greater evils. >