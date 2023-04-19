Upcoming Microsoft Surface PCs May Have NPUs, Say Rumors

The next PCs in the Microsoft Surface line may include a dedicated NPU, a Neural Processing Unit, or neural processing unit in its hardware. The information is from the Thurrott.com website, which cites two anonymous sources who would be Microsoft employees.
The company is hosting its annual MVP Global Summit event this week at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Wash., and it’s possible more information will be hinted at or confirmed in the coming days.
The rumor points out that Microsoft wants to put NPUs in all its next PCs Surface to increase the speed of artificial intelligence and machine learning programs — something Microsoft has been paying great attention to, with services like Bing Chat and OpenAI service integrations in the Edge browser.
The article points out that Surface PCs use CPUs made by Intel, AMD, and Microsoft’s own ARM-based SQ 3 chip, which in turn is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. In fact, the Microsoft SQ 3 version of the Surface Pro 9 already includes an NPU —it seems, therefore, a natural path for the next generations.