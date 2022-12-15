Up to 25% off: Avell launches notebook promotion with free shipping

2022 is coming to an end and thematic promotions are coming to the Avell store with free shipping and discounts of up to 25% on selected models. In this way, this is a great option to guarantee a new machine from the notebook manufacturer, which has grown 90% this year.

Among the notebook models on sale at the Avell store we have the Avell B.On, products from the HYB and MOB line. Let’s check some of the main offers selected by Avell.

Avell A52 HYB – 7% off

Starting with the Avell A52 from the HYB line, which features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of memory and a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

The complete technical sheet of this model is as follows: 15.6″ FHD WVA display (1920x1080p) with 144Hz

GeForce® GTX 1650 GPU (4GB GDDR6)

Intel Core i5-12450H Alder Lake Processor – 3.3GHz, Turbo Max 4.4GHz with 12MB cache

RAM: 8GB DDR4 Memory (3200MHZ)

SSD M.2 NVME 500GB – Generation 3 – [ 2.000 MB/s ]

The Avell A52 HYB has a 7% discount at the brand’s official store for R$ 5,299.20.

Avell A70 MOB – 18% off

The second model indicated by Avell is the A70 MOB, which stands out for its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4 GB of memory, in addition to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 144Hz screen.

Check out the complete sheet of the Avell A70 MOB: 15.6″ screen with FHD WVA resolution (1920x1080p) at 144Hz

Intel® Core™ i7-11800H Tiger Lake – 11th Gen (2.3GHz, Turbo Max 4.6GHz) – 24MB cache

RAM: 8GB DDR4 Memory (3200MHZ)

SSD M.2 NVME 500GB – Generation 3 – [ 2.000 MB/s ]

GeForce® RTX 3050 GPU (4GB GDDR6)

This model is currently sold for BRL 6,499.80 on the official Avell website with an 18% discount.

Avell B.On – 25% off

The last model indicated by Avell is the B.On, which has a 25% discount in the official store and features an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor combined with 8 GB of RAM and a 250 GB NVME SSD to ensure execution tasks faster.





Avell B.On’s complete file is as follows: 15.6” TFT FHD 1920×1080 60hz screen and 180º opening lid

Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Processor, Turbo Max 4.2GHz 8MB Cache

RAM: 8GB DDR4 Memory (3200MHZ)

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Execution Units

Storage: SSD M.2 NVME 250GB – Generation 3 – [ 2.000 MB/s ]

The official price of Avell B.On in this promotion is R$ 3,599.10 including the 25% discount. It's worth saying that all offers only offer the discount with payment via PIX, which also includes free shipping to all Europe. Avell did not detail how long the promotion will remain active on the site, so the values ​​can change at any time.

