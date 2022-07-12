UP 4000 is a clone of Raspberry Pi with x86 processor

- Advertisement -

Single board computers (SBCs) have made a comeback in the face of the runaway success of the Raspberry Pi. And there are models of all kinds, most under the ARM platform, but not all, and the UP 4000 is a sample.

Developed by the manufacturer AAEON, it is a ultra-compact plate size (85.6 x 56.5 mm – similar to a credit card) and very similar in essence to a Raspberry Pi, but with an x86 architecture, which increases the possibilities of using operating systems, whether Windows or Linux.

UP 4000 versions

Don’t look for the ultimate in performance with these boards because they’re based on Intel’s Apollo Lake boards that were released in 2016 as a low-cost, energy-efficient processor solution. Since then, Intel has released several generations up to the current Jasper Lake. Surely price obliges and for this reason the integrator has opted for a previous solution.

With that in mind, you should know that AAEON offers versions with up to 8GB of memory LPDDR4-2400, up to 64 GB of eMMC storage and three processor options:

Intel Celeron N3350 – 2 cores, 2 threads, 1.1GHz base/2.4GHz turbo, 6W TDP, Intel HD Graphics 500.

Intel Pentium N4200 : 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.1GHz base/2.5GHz turbo/6W TDP, Intel HD Graphics 505.

Intel Atom x7-E3950 – 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.6GHz base/2GHz turbo, 12W TDP, Intel HD Graphics 505.

Options connectivity yes they are quite complete and will give game for many uses:

1 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (compatible with DisplayPort 1.2).

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.

2x USB 2.0 Type A

1 x HDMI 1.4b.

The board also features a 12V power input, a 40-pin GPIO header, a six-pin module for audio input and output, and additional support for an upcoming board that would add solutions like an M.2 for storage, connectivity wireless, cellular networks or other add-ons.

The UP 4000 ships in half a dozen versions with prices ranging from $129 to $255 depending on configuration. All models are on sale with a 10% discount (from $116) for customers who pre-order before July 15, 2022. You can find them on the AAEON website.