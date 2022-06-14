Unveiled the price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 in Europe, is there a surprise?

It’s been about a month since the smart bracelet was officially launched Xiaomi MiBand 7, and at the moment it is only possible to buy it in China. It is expected that this situation will change in a short time, and that it will be put up for sale in different regions -such as Europe-. Well, it has been possible to know what the price will be in this place.

This is an important detail that, if not suitable, can mean that many users look at other options that may exist on the market. To date, Xiaomi smartbands have always been placed among the options that ensure a good quality/price ratio. And, for this reason, it was normal to expect this to continue. And, the truth is that if what has been leaked is confirmed, the perception of some may change radically.

What will the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 cost in Europe

The model that can be obtained in Spain right now has a price of around 45.99 euros, which is a striking amount and is attractive. Well, the known data indicate that the new model could cost between 50 and 60 euros. Therefore, there is a price increase that, in the case of being close to the first quantity, is acceptable. But, if it is the second one that is closest… The increase is quite considerable and this could have its consequence on sales.

Xiaomi

In addition, the advances that are included in the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 -such as what has to do with the 1.62-inch screen with a brightness of 500 nits or reaching the 120 sports modes that are recognized-, they are not so relevant. In this way, such a significant price increase may not be a good idea. Perhaps the Pro model, which is expected to include GPS, it would be more logical that it will reach sixty euros.

Other options included in this new bracelet

If you are not sure what this new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 improves compared to its predecessors, there are some that are important. An example is your battery. 180mAh They claim to reach a couple of weeks of use. And that the panel is bigger. In addition, it should be noted that everything that has to do with the acquisition of physical data or more precision in the heart rate is improved; sleep quality; and even stress level.

The fact is that the price that this smart bracelet seems to have it’s not unreasonablebut taking into account what the competition like Amazfit or Huawei has, it is possible that the known increase could harm the sales of this new generation of the Xiaomi smartband (which are generally the most powerful).

